The Texas governor’s race made its way to Waco Wednesday when Beto O’Rourke visited with students and the community, encouraging them to vote in the upcoming election.

Former Baylor football player Sam Ukwauchu’s sexual assault conviction has been affirmed and we’re bringing you the details.

Baylor is gearing up to face Oklahoma State Saturday in a Big 12 rematch and the university is encouraging their fans to “Go Gold.”