No. 13 Baylor volleyball falls to Iowa State, snaps 10-match win streak

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

No. 13 Baylor volleyball fell to Iowa State University 3-1 in its first road conference game, snapping a 10-match win streak. The Bears are now 11-3 overall, with a 1-1 conference record going into their next match with the University of Kansas on Saturday.

In her first match back after missing time due to an unknown reason, senior outside hitter Lauren Harrison led the Bears in kills with 16, to go along with nine digs. Senior middle blockers Mallory Talbert and Kara McGhee pitched in 12 and 11 kills respectively as well as four blocks apiece. Freshman setter Averi Carlson finished with 45 assists.

The Cyclones started off the match red-hot, going up 5-1 quickly on the Bears. From here, Baylor stepped things up and kept the match much closer. However, the Bears were kept at arm’s length by Iowa State, who led by around three for most of the first set. Midway through the set, the Bears trailed 15-12 before a media timeout. The Cyclones stayed on top the remainder of the set, taking the first set 25-22.

The beginning of the second set was close, starting off as a 5-4 advantage for the Bears. This is when Baylor attempted to separate itself, going on a quick 4-1 run for a 9-5 lead. The Cyclones fought back and eventually tied things up at 16 each. Taking control of the match, they used that momentum to win the second set 25-20.

Baylor jumped out to a 5-2 advantage in the third set, determined to avoid a sweep. They were able to maintain a small lead all the way to a media timeout at 15-11. Continuing their steady play, the Bears’ blockers helped them get to an 18-12 lead. Harrison had a booming kill to push the Bears to set-point, where they would take the third set 25-20.

In the fourth set, both squads played gritty to kick things off, battling for every point. There were four lead changes by the media timeout, where Baylor led 15-14 at the break. Iowa State then went up 23-18, but momentum swung back in Baylor’s favor after a 3-0 run to cut their deficit to two points at 23-21. However, the Cyclones finished off the Bears with a 25-22 victory in the final set.

Baylor stays on the road, this time traveling to Lawrence, Kansas for an 11 a.m. contest against the Jayhawks (12-3, 2-1 Big 12). The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.