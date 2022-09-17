19-year-old arrested in fatal rollover crash near campus

By Matt Kyle | Assistant News Editor, Ana Ruiz Brictson | News Editor

Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left one woman dead and sent a 19-year-old to jail, according to a Waco Police Department press release.

Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter. According to the press release, Nyamandi was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control of his vehicle, hitting an unoccupied car parked in a driveway. The crash caused his car to flip and roll over onto a neighboring lawn, ejecting a female passenger who was pronounced dead on scene, the press release reads.

Waco resident Pauline Cervantes said her truck was the one hit in the crash, which she said likely totaled the vehicle. She said the impact of the crash knocked the truck sideways 90 degrees.

Cervantes said she was woken up by the crash and came outside to see the car had taken out a couple mailboxes on her street, crashed into her truck, knocked down a tree and landed in her neighbor’s yard.

Waco resident Adrian Vega said the crash woke him up as well. He said the car landed in his yard, tearing up the grass and leaving a small crater in the dirt. He said the totaled Camaro and the police were on his property until around 7 a.m.

“It was around 2:20 to 2:25 in the morning,” Vega said. “I was asleep. First thing I saw when I looked out the window was the car. Then I saw the body.”

Both Vega and Cervantes said this isn’t the first crash they have witnessed on their street. The stretch of Third Street where the wreck happened is next to the intersection with Garden Drive, which Vega said has a dip in the road, which he theorized caused the speeding car to lose control and crash early Saturday morning.

Cervantes said a previous crash also ended up in her yard.

“There was a wreck a couple of years ago,” Cervantes said. “It was another Baylor student. They actually quite frequently have wrecks right here. This is the first time though there’s actually been a fatality.”

Marshall sophomore Spencer Hammack said he was woken up by the lights and sirens from police cars. He said he walked outside and saw the crash and some of his neighbors trying to help.

“I could see the car, and it did not look good,” Hammack said. “It was pretty smashed up.”

Hammack said something like this happening so close to his home was scary.

“The guy was a Baylor student, and it happened right next to my house, which is kind of freaky,” Hammock said.