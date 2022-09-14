Students move into The Row

By Matt Kyle | Assistant News Editor

Residents of The Row finally moved in after construction delays postponed the move-in date by almost a month. Final inspections were completed Tuesday and tenants began unloading their cars and moving into their units around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Construction on The Row, an apartment complex located at 1624 S. 10th St., was initially scheduled to complete construction before the school year started. Residents were given an initial move-in date of Aug. 17 before management sent an email on Aug. 12 announcing that construction delays had postponed move-in by one week.

Five days later, residents were given a new move-in date of Sept. 14. During the delays, Brothers Management provided hotel accommodations and storage units for students, but the hotel where students stayed had no room over Labor Day weekend, forcing students to move hotels.

While moving into The Row, residents expressed their excitement about getting to finally see their units, but also expressed frustration over the month long delays. Little Rock, Ark., sophomore Anna Jeffrey said she has been frustrated by the lack of communication regarding move-in.

“I’m really excited that we’re going to be able to move in, but there’s still built up irritation,” Jeffrey said. “It’s just the fact that we are never in the know. We get emails two days before we’re supposed to move in.”

Katy sophomore Chandler Alvarez also said the lack of clear communication frustrated her. She said it was difficult trying to get started with a new school semester without being fully settled in Waco.

“I was just not settled at all,” Alvarez said. “I feel bad for my professors because I’m not equipping myself as I would if I was settled.”

Austin sophomore Katelyn Lam said she and her roommate moved hotel rooms six times during the delays. Waco sophomore Ellie Becker said the delays and adjusting to living in a hotel were initially difficult, but Brother’s Management did a good job of accommodating residents during the delays.

“The Element hotel that we stayed at was really nice,” Becker said. “Brand new hotel with a kitchen, it had laundry machines, washer, dryer machines, complimentary breakfast, so a great area to stay.”

Mark Boozer, co-owner of Bear Waco Land Investors, previously told The Lariat the construction delays were caused by industry-wide construction issues like labor shortages and supply chain disruptions. He said construction was completed Monday.

While moving in, one resident said the railing on the staircase in her unit ripped off the wall while she was moving up the stairs. Another resident in a different unit, Southlake sophomore Bella Buncher, said management had communicated to residents in an email that “finishing touches” needed to be made on some of the units.

“The inspection from the City of Waco passed, so we’re able to live here,” Buncher said. “But there are some finishing touches that are going to be happening, I think throughout this week.”

Despite some units facing issues, residents overall said the apartments were nice and they were excited to live there. Prosper sophomore Emma Reed said it was frustrating having to move between hotels, but the units are worth the trouble.

“We’ve been trying to make light of the situation, because obviously, it’s not easy for any of us,” Reed said. “But we’re excited to finally get to move in. It’s super nice, so it’ll be worth it.”