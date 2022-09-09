Lariat TV News: Busting on-campus rumors, Penland’s ‘Dirty Third’ and traveling the new Big 12

We’re diving into Penland residence hall this week, first busting a rumor about on-campus residency, then showing you just one reason the third floor has earned it’s name “the Dirty Third.”

With the anniversary of 9/11 coming up, the bells of Patt Neff hall are playing their part in honoring the memory of those lost 21 years ago, and Baylor’s Jazz ensemble is back in full swing.

Finally, LTVN takes a look at the expanding Big 12 conference and considers one critical detail, the travel. We’re also highlighting one of Baylor Volleyball’s rising new leaders.