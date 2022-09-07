MultimediaSlideshows SLIDESHOW: Football for Joy By Grace Everett - September 7, 2022 Facebook Twitter A member of the Baylor Chamber of Commerce runs across the field with a “Joy” flag in support of former Baylor Bear mascot Judge Joy Reynolds. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photographer Baylor football head coach Dave Aranda fires up his team from the sidelines during its 69-10 win over UAlbany. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photographer Sophomore wide receiver Monaray Baldwin watches from the sidelines after scoring a 47-yard receiving touchdown versus UAlbany. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photographer Sixth-year senior wide receiver Gavin Holmes shrugs off a Great Dane defender on the way toward his 72-yard punt return touchdown. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photographer Sophomore wide receiver Hal Pressley celebrates his 38-yard receiving touchdown. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photographer Head coach Dave Aranda rallies his players as they huddle. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photographer Baylor football huddles up to discuss the gameplan in the middle of its 69-10 victory against UAlbany. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photographer Sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen drops back in the pocket to pass. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photographer Junior linebacker Will Williams forces an incompletion against the UAlbany quarterback. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photographer Freshman running back Richard Reese blows by two UAlbany defenders and steps out of bounds in the third quarter of Baylor football’s 69-10 win. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photographer