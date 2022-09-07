SLIDESHOW: Football for Joy

By
Grace Everett
-
A member of the Baylor Chamber of Commerce runs across the field with a “Joy” flag in support of former Baylor Bear mascot Judge Joy Reynolds. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photographer
  • Baylor football head coach Dave Aranda fires up his team from the sidelines during its 69-10 win over UAlbany. Kenneth Prabhakar | Photographer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR