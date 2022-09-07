Bears Autism Spectrum Society begins first year officially chartered at Baylor

By Mariah Bennett | Staff Writer

Developing campus-wide awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is one of the major goals of the newly founded Bears Autism Spectrum Society (BASS).

Thousand Oaks, Calif., senior and BASS vice president Megan Mosquera said she founded the organization along with Houston senior and BASS president Jade Van Wyk. The club was officially chartered in May 2022.

After meeting in class, Mosquera said she and Van Wyk learned they both have younger siblings on the spectrum and were able to bond over their shared experience.

“[It] was a really special experience,” Mosquera said. “We both decided that it would be the perfect opportunity to work together to create an organization like this.”

According to its constitution, the organization is aimed at creating opportunities for students to volunteer for local nonprofit organizations that help the ASD community. Two other goals are to raise funds for ASD-owned businesses and to offer support to both people with ASD and their family members.

Mosquera said BASS will organize monthly events throughout the semester. She said she wants to include workshops with public speaking, interview and resume tips for people who may be sensitive to sound or have different sensory issues.

According to a tabling event handout, the organization also plans to have guest speaker events and community service opportunities.

“We also want to partner with Baylor Autism Resource Center and hopefully provide some resources and support for the students who use that clinic,” Mosquera said.

The Baylor Autism Resource Clinic (BARC) opened in January 2008 and provides multiple services, “including assessments, consultations, therapeutic groups, and resources for parents and professionals,” its webpage reads.

Dr. Kelsey Ragan, clinical assistant and coordinator in the BARC, said via email that she was approached by Van Wyk and Mosquera about their idea to start the club.

“Jade and Megan … approached me with their idea of having a club at Baylor to foster a community related to autism advocacy and support,” Ragan said.

Ragan said she thought it was a great idea and was excited to get involved.

“The transition to college can be challenging for students with or without autism,” Ragan said. “I think clubs like the Baylor Autism Spectrum Society can be a useful resource to help students find people with whom they can connect, which research has shown can make college a much more positive and enriching experience.”

Those interested in joining BASS can contact them through their Connect page, Instagram or Gmail.

“It’s not always easy to have conversations about ASD because people may not understand what the autism community is like,” Mosquera said. “So I really want to bring a platform to campus to be able to have those conversations and provide support to one another and build a community here.”