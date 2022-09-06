Ode to Joy: Memorial services celebrate beloved Baylor mascot

By Mariah Bennett | Staff Writer

From Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, Baylor held multiple services to celebrate the life of mascot Judge Joy Reynolds, who died on July 18.

The three-day memorial featured a carillon concert, an interactive mural and a private caregiver service. Additionally, Joy was honored at the football home opener at McLane Stadium.

Keller junior Griffin Hunt said via email both Baylor and the Bill and Eva Williams Bear Habitat planned the memorial services, collaborating to ensure Joy’s celebration of life was done properly. Hunt also said that as a bear caretaker, he appreciated how the weekend was spent celebrating Joy’s life rather than mourning her loss.

“Many people’s first memories of this great university is getting to see Joy,” Hunt said. “Whether large or small, she had an impact on the Baylor family.”

University carillonneur Lynette Geary said via email that Student Activities had reached out to her to host a recital dedicated to the beloved bear, which she said was a privilege to do. She also said her favorite piece to play in honor of Joy was “All Things Bright and Beautiful (tune name: Roal Oak).”

“Joy was a ‘joyful’ bear, as her name suggests,” Geary said. “Joy came to Baylor as a cub and later was joined by her sister Lady … They never failed to bring a smile to anyone who visited.”

On Sept. 3, a private memorial service was held for Joy’s former caregivers. Hunt said it was a beautiful gathering.

“We got to share special memories of Joy as well as give our outstanding gratitude to the trainers — coordinators that paved that way for people like me,” Hunt said.

Following the private service, an interactive memorial was held at the Bear Habitat. Students were able to contribute to a paint-by-number mural of Joy’s face and to read more about Joy’s life. Near the mural, there was a table with a box of Joy’s ashes, her portrait and her paw print.

The Baylor community honors Joy’s memory by filling in a paint-by-number portrait of her.

Grace Everett | Photo Editor

Winchester, Mass., freshman Annabelle Spignesi said she participated in the interactive memorial after visiting the bears throughout the summer. She also said she has a stuffed bear in her room named after Joy.

“I’m actually a studio art major, so it’s really nice to see everyone coming together making paintings; I think that’s really beautiful,” Spignesi said. “Joy and Lady were always together … They really balanced each other out. It was nice seeing them together.”

According to Hunt, Judge Sue “Lady” Sloan is doing great in the wake of Joy’s passing.

“It is difficult to judge how animals will react to someone who has been there their entire life suddenly being gone, especially since black bears are inherently solitary animals,” Hunt said. “We have been giving her extra attention and enrichments, which she is loving.”

Participants in the memorial also received a program with Joy’s paw print and more information about her and her life, including her fondness of cherries and avocados.

Lancaster, Calif., sophomore Victoria Welch said she attended the interactive memorial due to her love for Joy. She said that she visited the Bear Habitat every day her freshman year and that the bears are the core of Baylor.

“When I think about Baylor, I think about the bears,” Welch said. “It was heartbreaking when they announced [Joy’s] passing.”

Following the interactive memorial, Joy was honored at the football home opener.

Dallas sophomore Michaela Akins said the band made an amazing tribute during halftime.

“[They] gave out cute pennants and a flyer about Joy during her time here,” Akins said.

Pennants reading “Remember Judge Joy Reynolds” were handed out in Touchdown Alley.

Hunt said Joy can continue being honored through support for Lady and the Bear Habitat. He also said the celebrations were about remembering how much happiness she brought the Baylor family.

“It’s always a sad time when someone who has been an integral part of Baylor life from the last two decades is suddenly gone, but I hope this weekend truly showed her impact to Baylor friends and family,” Hunt said.