Sports Take: Our response to 2022 Baylor football predictions

By Michael Haag, Gio Gennero, AnnaGrace Hale | Sports Desk

The Baylor Lariat sports desk — composed of Michael Haag, Gio Gennero and AnnaGrace Hale — read your predictions for 2022 Baylor football and gave their responses. Along with this, they filled out the same criteria you did about how they feel this season will go.

Michael Haag

Feedback: It’s hard to believe that after going 2-7 in 2020, here we are contemplating if Baylor can be back-to-back Big 12 champs. I noticed a large amount of people jotting double-digit win totals for the upcoming season, but that isn’t surprising. It’s easy to have a recency bias toward the Bears, since just a few months ago, they capped off a 12-win season with a Sugar Bowl trophy. Another thing that stood out to me was that the road schedule kept getting brought up; that right there is my biggest concern. The Bears have most of their toughest games on the road this season, which will make it even harder to replicate success seen last season. Most of Baylor’s close wins against the best Big 12 teams came from the comfort of McLane Stadium, really adding pressure to the group in the coming year. Lastly, several responses noted that Baylor lost some key players. While this is true, it’s also encouraged to look through the current depth chart. Even after losing lots of standout athletes, the Bears are three-deep at several crucial positions. This is a reassuring thing to hear after losing six guys to the NFL.

Record: 9-3

Why: Part of me wants to say 8-4 or even 7-5, but I’m going to give head coach Dave Aranda and the group the benefit of the doubt in some of those tough games. I don’t expect Baylor to lose any home games for the second consecutive season, but the road slate is just brutal. I expect the Bears to lose against Brigham Young University, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas this season. The biggest “trap” games are easily against West Virginia University and Texas Tech University. The game against Iowa State University is not a fun one either and is easily losable. Despite the daunting road test that 2022 brings, I think Baylor will learn a lot from a week-two loss to BYU. That loss will prepare the group for conference play and allow them to win some of those coin-flip matchups.

Hardest game: University of Oklahoma

Why: Everything in me wants to say the BYU game, but we all know the pressure cranks up when the real season begins. As much as the non-conference slate matters, when the green and gold roll into Norman, Okla., it’s game on. The Sooners will be ready for revenge after last season, and it will be a very tough environment to succeed in. The Bears have a really bad track record against OU, easily making this the toughest game of the year.

Gio Gennero

Feedback: I love seeing that our fans are still riding high after the historical season the Bears just had. What more can be said that hasn’t already been said: Baylor’s first 12-win season, along with a Big 12 championship and a Sugar Bowl win. This year is going to be a very interesting one, because even though we lost key players, we have a lot of key returners to mix in with hungry newcomers. All of this mixed with the cemented leadership of head coach Dave Aranda and his seasoned coaching staff can easily lead to another successful season for Baylor football.

Record: 9-3

Why: While the Bears will be a very good team, with the departure of so many vets, I think they will falter early on and potentially drop a couple of road games to dangerous teams like BYU. Really what it boils down to is that the schedule is not made for this to be a cakewalk for Baylor. They have so many road games against good teams that are even better on their home fields. However, after a road loss or two, the Bears will get back on track and likely go on a mid-season win streak to get back into Big 12 conversation. If the Bears can keep the Big 12 race close, I believe they will close out the season strong and come through in big games where Big 12 championship appearances are on the line. It took a lot of stars perfectly lining up for Baylor to achieve the things they did last season; I believe we’ll be just as good of a team but won’t have the same story.

Hardest game: University of Oklahoma

Why: Normally, I’m quick to say TCU will be the toughest matchup of the season. Simply because no team loves giving Baylor unnecessary problems like TCU. With that being said, Oklahoma on the road is a crazy tough game. It isn’t an impossible game, and I don’t think Baylor will get blown out, but I don’t see many scenarios where the Bears come out victorious. However, there is a chance that with Lincoln Riley leaving OU, they won’t be the same high-level program they have been. However, the game is the ninth game of the season. I would be surprised if OU didn’t have things figured out by then.

AnnaGrace Hale

Feedback: Pretty much the overall consensus is that road games for Baylor will be tough, and I agree. This season, big teams like BYU and OU are hosting the Bears, and those matchups will be challenging, even if they were at McLane. Claiming their only two losses on the road last season, the team will have to put the past behind them and come into road games with confidence. Additionally, the Bears lost a few key defensive players to the NFL draft, so the D-line will have to step up against these big opponents.

Record: 9-3

Why: Coming from the approach of which games Baylor will lose this season, I’m thinking BYU, Texas and either OU or Oklahoma State. All these games are on the road, which will be a challenge within itself. The BYU game is in a completely different time zone with a late start time. Texas is scheduled the day after Thanksgiving in Austin. I don’t think the Bears will fall to both OU and Oklahoma State, but probably one of the two. OU will be back looking for revenge after the upset last season, and Oklahoma State will be back with a vengeance after being humiliated on their own goal line in the championship. Other than these four or five games, if Blake Shapen can show what he can do and the defense stays solid each week, the season will be good.

Hardest game: BYU

Why: Although this game will be a good physical battle for Baylor, mentally the matchup will be tolling. BYU is the second game of the season, and the Bears will still be settling into season play with some new faces in the green and gold. The game will kick off at 9:15 p.m. CST — a rather late game time, which could cause some sluggishness. Additionally, Baylor will be in a new environment surrounded by rambunctious Cougar fans. If each player gets past the mental barrier of this game, they may be able to secure a win.