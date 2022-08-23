A&L Desk Recs: songs that should be on your playlist

By Lily Nussbaum | Arts and Life Intern

Have you ever considered that you have been listening to the same 20 songs for the past month but don’t know where to find more music? Don’t worry. The A&L staff is here to assist with a specially curated playlist featuring various music genres. From classic ’80s rock to new indie-pop, this playlist will kickstart some new music discoveries.

Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

“Shut Up My Mom’s Calling” by Hotel Ugly

Something about this song makes me never want to skip it. It may be the slight R&B, but also pop feel of it, mixed with just the calmness of the lead singer’s voice. I discovered this song in a random playlist on Spotify a few months ago, and I haven’t stopped listening to it.

“Sweet Life” by Frank Ocean

First, I will go to bat for Frank Ocean’s discography any day. Every time I think I’ve heard every song a million times and that I’m nearly about to get tired of them, I discover a new appreciation for a different aspect of the songs. In this case, I hadn’t heard “Sweet Life” in so long that I forgot how much I loved it. It feels timeless, from the lyrics to the a cappella parts and the jazzy feeling.

Avery Ballmann | Arts and Life Staff Writer

“Me & My Sunshine” by Motel Radio

I love the song “Me & My Sunshine” by Motel Radio because the lead singers’ voice sounds so cool, unlike popular songs we hear today. This song makes me want to roll my windows down and blast my speakers in my car. If you want to feel like the main character, this song is for you.

“Gimme What I Want” by Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus proves in this song that she belongs in rock ‘n’ roll. She has the most unique voice, and this song has the best beat. Miley has come a long way since her Hannah heydays.

Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Staff Writer

“Helmet” by Steve Lacy

This song has been one of my top picks recently because of its blend of funk and pop and how reminiscent it is of Stevie Wonder, on which my parents raised me. Steve Lacy is one of the most creative contemporary artists out there.

“Babydoll” by Dominic Fike

Dominic Fike became one of the most prominent indie voices with this debut album in 2018. “Babydoll” is short and sweet at just a minute and a half long but packs a rhythmic punch with solid bass guitar and a unique mixing of vocals and rap.

Ruhi Thapar | Arts and Life Intern

“Never Be Me” by Miley Cyrus

I have been obsessed with reformed Miley-era songs lately, and this is one of the best. “Plastic Hearts” and “Younger Now” are both also great albums to check out if you’re looking for some new music.

“I’ve Got a Friend” by Maggie Rogers

This is one of many gems from the new Maggie album. This song reminds me of so many of the fantastic friends I’ve made at Baylor and gets me super excited for the sweet reunions we are going to have soon.

Clay Thompson | Arts and Life Intern

“Invisible Touch” by Genesis

“Invisible Touch” is an incredibly funky song. It’s one of my favorite classic songs because while I’m not a singer or dancer by any stretch of the imagination, every time this song comes on, it makes me want to sing and dance to it. It’s just a fresh, feel-good and upbeat song.

“Almost There” by Anika Noni Rose

This song is perhaps the most famous from the Disney Movie “The Princess and the Frog.” It is an excellent song about making your dreams come true with hard work and determination and is a great, jaunty tune to listen to while working or studying.

Lily Nussbaum | Arts and Life Intern

“Sugar” by Remi Wolf

While the weather may be gloomy this week, this song is practically a guarantee for a mood lift. Do yourself a favor and blast this song with the windows down. Remi Wolf’s music is a funky and explosive take on traditional pop music. In that typical Remi sound style, “Sugar” explores the gratifying happiness resulting from her newfound sobriety.

“Kokomo, IN” by Japanese Breakfast

Despite its title, “Jubilee,” Japanese Breakfast’s album is filled with some pretty sad songs. “Kokomo, IN” is one of those songs. Within an airy and soft ballad, Japanese Breakfast explores the sweet loneliness of having a past love leave but still holding a special place for them in your heart through a fictional character. For my Swifties, think “August” but more wistful.

