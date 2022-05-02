To do or not to do: a guide to Baylor

By Luke Araujo | Staff Writer

Understanding campus norms is a vital part of getting the true experience that university has to offer. Baylor is no exception. The university has its own expectations and norms that not every student may be aware of. To aid with this, students shared their advice on what to do and what not to do when roaming the streets of Baylor’s campus.

Do:

Buy books used or rented. Books can be expensive. With living costs and tuition to worry about, you should not have to worry about paying exorbitant amounts of money for your books as well. So, if you see the chance to reduce a book’s price, take it.

Get involved in organizations on campus. Whether it be a unicycling club or an organization made up exclusively of pre-med students, being in a group of like-minded individuals is a fantastic way to get to know people on campus. To learn about student organizations at Baylor, visit Baylor Connect or recruitment events and see what interests you.

Take advantage of your meal plan if you have one. Food, and especially fast food, adds up quickly to your bank account. For this reason, it is highly recommended that you take full advantage of the dining halls on campus. Dining halls like 1845 at Memorial and The Penland Crossroads offer a wide enough variety of food to satisfy even the most obscure cravings.

Invest in a pair of rain boots or waterproof shoes. Harsh weather, particularly in the spring, can be a huge issue when commuting from class to class. Pathways fill with puddles of water, and you are forced to watch your every step to avoid ruining your perfectly good shoes. To avoid this, carry a separate pair of shoes that you can switch to as the weather demands.

Don’t:

Be afraid to explore or change your major. People change their minds all the time. There is no reason you cannot change your major, too. However, make sure you change with a plan in mind and a true passion for the field you are switching to.

Stay in your dorm room for the entire semester. Alone time is a valuable thing. But both Waco and Baylor campus have fun things to do, people to meet and sights to see. To get the full Baylor experience, be brave and get to know your surroundings.

“Go to the Marina, to sporting events and to the various free lectures around campus when they are offered,” Ankeny, Iowa, senior Claire Wubben said.

Assume you will dislike something before even giving it a chance. Giving new experiences your time and attention is a key part of being a well-versed student at Baylor. If you limit your scope, you miss countless opportunities and experiences. So, if something piques your interest, try it out.

Be afraid to talk to other students. Students on campus are always looking for new friends. If you introduce yourself to someone, chances are they will be more than happy to reciprocate. Making friends is one of the most important things a student can do to feel at home on campus.

“Everyone is looking for friends,” McKinney junior Shea Berthelot said. “Be the person to make someone’s day and talk to that new person. No one will judge you.”