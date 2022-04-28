Trump to stop in Austin on American Freedom Tour

By Camille Cox | Staff Writer

Former President Donald Trump will stop in Austin along his American Freedom Tour to speak on faith, family, finance and freedom: the four ideals of the tour.

Trump will be joined in Austin by conservative leaders, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, actor Kevin Sorbo, Ted Nugent, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Dinesh D’Souza and Donald Trump Jr.

Dr. Curt Nichols, associate professor in political science, said it is unusual for former presidents to go on such a large-scale tour after their time in office, but Trump does have his own style.

“Often with Trump, you ask, ‘Is this what other presidents do?’” Nichols said. “And sometimes it’s just, ‘No.’ And it doesn’t surprise me he’s doing this. He has a unique approach to it, which is part of his appeal.”

Trump will be the keynote speaker at the tour stops in Austin and Birmingham.

“We are honored and thrilled to have President Trump lead the Austin and Birmingham rally,” Chris Widener, American Freedom Tour president, said. “His speech in previous rallies electrified the crowd, bringing attendees to their feet time and again.”

Within the tour, attendees can choose the price point and level of their tickets. Tickets vary in price from $9, which grants satellite access to the event, to $4,995.

A “general ticket” is $55, allowing the buyer to sit in general admission at the event. A “VIP ticket” is $695, which gives the buyer VIP seating, merchandise and attendance at a Q&A breakfast with Dinesh D’Souza and a reception with Donald Trump Jr.

The highest ticket available for purchase is the “presidential ticket,” which costs $4,995 and comes with photo and reception opportunities. The highest-ranked ticket, the “patriot ticket,” is only available upon contact with the tour itself and does not have a price listed; this grants access to a roundtable with Pompeo and Trump and front-row seating, among other things.

Frisco sophomore Elise Willingham said this tour speaks to Trump’s celebrity status as a former president.

“I think this tour says a lot about the way that he became president first and foremost from his celebrity status and is now using that to continue to profit off of Americans,” Willingham said.

Dallas freshman Abbygail Dodson said she thinks it makes sense that Trump is going on tour, as he is still in the political world and potentially could run for reelection.

“I think it’s smart, and I think it’s wise for him to go and put his name out there and keep his name relevant and keep people up to date,” Dodson said.

The American Freedom Tour will be from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 6 at 500 Chavez St. in Austin.