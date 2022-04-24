No. 15 Baylor WGOLF fall short of Big 12 title; settle for second-place

By Michael Haag | Sports Writer

A rough Saturday slip-up mixed with some brutal conditions saw No. 15 Baylor women’s golf finish tied for second in the Big 12 Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley. The Bears shot 27-over 879 to be knotted with No. 6 Oklahoma State University in the two spot, just three shots shy of conference champ No. 13 University of Texas.

The second place finish marked the fourth-straight top-three finish at the Big 12 Championship and the highest finish since a solo second in 2019. On the final day, the team shot the lowest round among the competition, a 6-over 290.

“They fought really hard today,” head coach Jay Goble said. “To come out here on a difficult golf course in difficult conditions, fight for every shot and shoot the low round of the day, I’m proud of them, and I think that this was good momentum going into regionals and nationals.”

Baylor led the field by three shots through day one, the first time the team had done so in a Big 12 Championship since 2018. That advantage dwindled on Saturday as the squad settled into third amid continued 20+ mph winds that caused only two players in the entire field to break par.

“Yesterday was a bit of a fluke,” Goble said. “It was very windy, conditions were abnormal, and we just played badly.”

Individually, fifth-year senior Addie Baggarly was awarded to the All-Tournament Team after she notched a solo second place finish, carding a 3-over 216. The transfer from the University of Florida was narrowly edged by OSU senior Lianna Bailey, who ended one shot ahead, a 2-over 215. The former Gator attained her best personal finish since a win at the Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate in 2019.

Sophomore Rosie Belsham joined Baggarly on the All-Tournament Team with a 1-over 72 on Sunday. Belsham placed seventh, her best tally at Big 12’s to break her 18th place close last season.

Another Bear to turn in a career-performance was junior Hannah Karg, who was a lone bright spot among the team on that crazy Saturday. Karg tied for 15th, battling to her second-best score of the season, behind the Rainbow Wahine Invitational when she tied for 14th.

A strong 1-over 72 last day from senior Gurleen Kaur put her in a tie for 15th. The Houston native posted nine pars on the back nine to grind through an up-and-down weekend.

It was a solid 5-over 76 final round for sophomore Britta Snyder to put her in a tangle for 19th, thanks to a hot start of three birdies at her first five holes Sunday.

Baylor now awaits its regional destination when the field is announced on Wednesday, marking the ninth-straight NCAA regional appearance for the Bears.

Goble and his group are bummed to barely miss out on a conference title, but know they have the talent to go on a deep run.

“Obviously, it hurts to be a little short, but I think this team is really solid,” Goble said. “We can get going on any golf course in America. We can shoot good scores, and I believe this is only the beginning of a good run for the next month.”