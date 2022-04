This week we give you the student response to the first LGBTQ+ group to be charted at Baylor and bring you updates on two fraternities hit with sanctions for hazing.

We also take a look at both Baylor Men’s Choir and Baylor Opera Theater, each with blockbuster performances.

And in sports, the Baylor Green and Gold game is right around the corner, we preview what’s to come and also highlight two outstanding golfers.