Softball holds off UT Arlington 2-1 in nine-inning bout

By Joe Pratt | Broadcast Reporter

Baylor softball clawed its way to an extra-innings victory over the University of Texas at Arlington. The game went nine innings until the Bears finally notched one more run on the way to a 2-1 victory.

Sophomore outfielder McKenzie Wilson hit a solo home run to get a leg up on the Mavericks 2-1. The first Baylor run came in the top of the third inning on a fielder’s choice, which brought home freshman catcher Grace Powell from third.

Dariana Orme pitched the entire nine innings and was lights out. The sophomore gave up just one run on six hits and rallied a career-high nine strikeouts along the way. She threw 142 pitches and evened her record to 10-10 on the year.

UT Arlington scored its only run in the first inning and was held silent for the rest of the contest. The one run came off of an unearned player coming across to score on a single. Head coach Glenn Moore praised his defense and pitching efforts after the win.

“Wins are always great, but the way we won tonight showed tremendous growth,” Moore said. “Our defense was great again with only one error, and [Orme] was amazing in the circle. Ana Watson was seeing the ball well all night, and of course Wilson was persistent leading to her game-winning home run.”

The Bears are back in Getterman Stadium this weekend for a three-game series with Texas Tech University. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, followed by games on Saturday and Sunday.