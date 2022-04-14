No. 6 Equestrian falls in NCEA Quarterfinals

By Marquis Cooley | Sports Editor

No. 6-seeded Baylor equestrian’s season came to an end Thursday after losing to No. 3-seeded Texas A&M 13-6 in the NCEA quarterfinals at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Fla.

The Bears (7-8) found themselves down 8-2 at the break after dropping Fences and Horsemanship to the Aggies (13-4). Jumping seat junior Maddie Vorhies earned a point in Fences, winning her matchup with a score of 257, while western junior Gabrielle Marty’s score of 217 secured the a point in Horsemanship.

Baylor was able to win in Flat 3-2 thanks to points from jumping seat sophomore Emma Fletcher (258), senior Caroline Fuller (273) and junior Dominika Silvestri (221.5). Fuller’s score was the highest Flat score in all four quarterfinals.

The Bears lost in the final event Reining 3-1 after wester juniors Jenna Meimerstorf (214) claimed a point and Andie Pratt tied her matchup.

“We came in here knowing that we had the potential to win, but it just wasn’t our day,” head coach Casie Maxwell said. “Our girls put their hearts out there and rode incredibly hard. They tried really hard to make up for it in the second half after losses in the first two events. I’m just really proud of them. To come here and have the confidence they did, I’m just really proud of them for that.”