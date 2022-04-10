No. 1 A&T complete perfect regular season

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

No. 1 Baylor acrobatics and tumbling defeated No. 5 University of Oregon to complete their undefeated regular season. It was a close meet, but the Bears (8-0) still managed to win every event in the 281.990-270.775 victory on Sunday in Eugene, Ore.

Kicking off with the compulsory event with a 39.10-38.90 victory over the Ducks. Baylor lost the first heat, but cleaned things up, winning the rest of the heats to take the first event.

The defending champs swept the acro event, scoring a 9.8 or better in each heat to increase their lead 68.60-66.65.

In the pyramid event, Oregon was able to put up scores of 9.85 or higher in every heat. However, Baylor totaled 9.95 in every single heat and won the event in a tight manner. The event total was 29.85-29.60 in Baylor’s favor. The Bears headed into the half with a small advantage of 98.45-96.25.

After the break, Baylor once again lost the first heat in the Toss event and came back to win the rest of the heats. Squeezing out the event win with an event score of 28.95-28.55, bringing the meet total to 127.4-124.8.

In the six-heat tumbling event, Baylor managed to grab four victories. Earning the event win with a score of 56.250-56.075 to slightly edge more of a lead at 183.650-180.875.

The Bears finally broke away in the team event, winning by almost 10 points in the 98.340-89.900 event victory.

Up next, the Bears will prepare for the NCATA National Championships in Eugene, Ore., on April 28-30.