Men’s golf improves in every round; finishes ninth at Aggie Invitational

Baylor men’s golf finished ninth at the Aggie Invitational this weekend at the Traditions Golf Club in Bryan. In a field of 12 teams, the Bears posted a composite score of 921 strokes, 57-over par. The team improved each day in the 54-hole tournament, placing 11th after day one, then 10th after day two and finally winding up in the number nine spot for the weekend.

“We had a very good round going today, well into the back nine, but didn’t finish well,” head Coach Mike McGraw said. “Johnny’s round was very good. The conditions were so tough. I can’t remember a tournament round where the low round of the day was one over par.”

Johnny Keefer led the way with his fourth top-10 of the year, a new single-season high for the junior. Rounds of 76, 75 and 74 added up to a total mark of 225, 9-over par in a 10th place finish. Keefer was also one of three players in the event with an eagle.

Fifth-year senior Mark Reppe was the next best for the Bears as he finished tied for 25th. He was five shots behind Keefer at 230 and 14-over par. Junior Luke Dossey followed with a 233, 17-over for 33rd in the tournament.

Freshman Drew Wrightson had his best tournament of his young collegiate career, placing tied for 43rd. He posted a round of 81 but improved in each of his trips around Traditions Golf Course with rounds of 78 and 76, 19-over par.

Sophomore Luke Morgan with a 20-over 236 and freshman Zach Heffernan with a 27-over 243, rounded out the Bears squad, finishing 48th and 66th respectively.

Texas A&M won the tournament wire-to-wire at 23-over. The Aggies’ Walker Lee won the tournament as an individual being the only golfer to shoot even-par. Baylor golf is now preparing for the ASU Thunderbird Collegiate tournament in Phoenix, Ariz. on April 15 and 16. It will be the final tournament before the Big 12 Championship in Trinity spanning from April 25-27.