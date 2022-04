We have an update on the recent shooting which took place on 2nd street just off campus, and a Waco citizen who helped police to put a man behind bars in an unusual fashion.

We also bring you the highlights of Diadeloso which made its return to campus after 2 years, including a huge concert and goat yoga.

And in sports, we bring you an LTVN exclusive feature on the nation’s 3rd highest ranked tennis duo, along with big news coming from Baylor’s athletic director.