‘Hoops for the House’ to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities

By Luke Araujo | Staff Writer

Baylor’s chapter of Alpha Delta Pi is hosting “Hoops for the House” — a five-on-five basketball tournament to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) — on Saturday at the Marrs McLean Gymnasium. The event will run from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the championship game beginning at 8 p.m.

Alpha Delta Pi is a sorority founded in 1851 that prides itself on being the first secret society that exclusively houses women. The sorority’s motto, “We Live for Each Other,” serves as a reminder that members are in a place of support and shared values.

Blue Springs, Mo., sophomore Katy Mae Turner, Alpha Delta Pi’s director of philanthropy, has done much of the planning for the event.

“This is our first year hosting Hoops for the House, and it’s been so great to get students outside of Alpha Delta Pi really involved in our philanthropy,” Turner said. “Since COVID, we have had to limit our in-person interactions with volunteering at our local house, so events like these to help raise money are very important to us.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), Alpha Delta Pi’s philanthropy, is an international nonprofit dedicated to supporting families with sick children in their time of need.

“Oftentimes, children requiring long-term or complex medical care are treated at medical facilities far from home,” Boulder, Colo., sophomore Allyson Willey, Alpha Delta Pi’s RMHC chair, said. “RMHC gives families a comfortable room and board complete with meals, entertainment for children and resources for parents and siblings of patients.”

The sorority’s national philanthropy is RMHC, but it is also connected with the local house in Temple. However, Alpha Delta Pi’s in-person volunteering has been halted because of COVID-19. As a result, Alpha Delta Pi is relying on events like Hoops for the House to support RMHC.

In the past, the sorority has also hosted various all-university philanthropy events, such as Haunt, PiHop and Raffle for Ronald. The organization also collects pop tabs and hosts profit shares throughout the year to help raise money for RMHC.

To RSVP for the event and find more information, visit Connect or Alpha Delta Pi's social media.



“This is our biggest event of the semester,” Turner said. “It is important to show the Baylor community why we do what we do and get everyone together to have fun for a good cause.”