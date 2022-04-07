12 winners selected in 71st annual Baylor Beauties charity show

By Ana Ruiz Brictson | Staff Writer

Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG) organized the 71st annual Baylor Beauties “Charity Style Show benefiting Children’s Health and Mentorship Program” Thursday evening.

After being selected as nominees by their respective student organizations, 33 Baylor women participated in Baylor Beauties.

Lubbock junior and KKG president Lily Alderson said after not being able to do the event for almost three years, it has been really exciting to organize the event. She said there has been a lot of learning involved.

“One important thing is that all proceeds from tonight are being donated to Caritas, which is a local Waco mission that is directed toward feeding families in Waco,” Anderson said.

Clinton, Mo., senior and university events chair Tahlia Sisney said they have been preparing for this event since they got inducted for their positions in January. She said it was easier to start earlier in the year rather than later.

Victoria sophomore and university events chair Robin Barker said one of the first things they did was reach out to student organizations on campus to try and get them involved in this event.

The show had the nominees present themselves twice. The first round included a more casual introduction of the nominees in which their student organizations, hobbies, special memories and more were announced. During the second round, each nominee wore formal attire and was asked to answer one question.

“For the 71 years of this show that has been going on, it’s always been a casual and then a formal wear,” Sisney said. “We put it in their hands. Whatever they are most comfortable and confident in and they feel best reflects themselves, that’s what we encourage them to put on for the show.”

At the end of the event, Alderson announced the 12 winners of Baylor Beauties. She specified that the winners were announced in no specific order.

The winners were selected by four distinguished judges: Jennifer Heinz, fitness instructor and former model; Dan Ingham, Baylor softball and sports announcer; David George, entrepreneur and downtown realtor; and Mary Helen George, French and journalism teacher involved with development and marketing at Vanguard Prep School.

This year’s winners, in no particular order, were Claire Cochran, Bryn Owens, Rylee Staatz, Ellie Whitaker, Emma Cate Williams, Erin Warren, Rebecca Brogdon, Anna Bryant, Ashley Curtis, Sophia Stohler, Briley Taylor, Riley O’Bryan and Madeline Trainor.