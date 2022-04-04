No need to squint, daily contacts are clear choice

By Michael Haag | Sports Writer

If you clicked on this, then I assume you are one of the roughly 45 million people in the U.S. who wear contact lenses. You’re probably irate as to why I prefer daily lenses over monthly or biweekly ones, and before you click off because you assume I’m wrong, let me explain.

I know what you’re already thinking: Daily contacts are so expensive, and why would I pay so much more just to be able to have several boxes that only last a year? The reasons stretch even beyond my main points, but I’ll keep it simple with three reasons: healthier, more convenient and more comfortable.

Before I get into the three reasons, let me preface and truly counteract the biggest con, being the cost of daily contacts. In the grand scheme of things, they aren’t as expensive as you think. A daily visit to Starbucks is more expensive than the cost of a day’s worth of contacts. That coffee is tasty — I get it — but you get maybe 30 minutes of enjoyment out of it, contrary to the full day comfort of the lenses.

Back to the main argument, let’s start with health. I know you put your monthly or biweekly contacts in solution and clean them every night — it’s great. However, the buildup of deposits over time, whether noticeable or not, is bound to happen. Daily contacts ensure you get a fresh set each and every day without any stockpiled deposits.

Onward we go into the convenience of daily contacts. You don’t have to put them into capsules, clean them or exchange them every month. You wake up, put contacts in and go about your day until you’re ready for bed. Then, you just pop them out and throw them away, and you’re done. It’s that simple and efficient.

Lastly, we have comfortability. My goodness, I cannot express how frustrating it is to have irritated eyes — we’ve all been there. Daily contacts prevent displeasure in the best way possible, and it is truly a blessing. Believe me, there is nothing worse than starting a day with irritated eyes.

Again, those are just some of the reasons as to why the choice should be obvious if you’re like me and can’t read the largest row during your eye exam. Paying for them every year is a definite gut punch, but the benefits outweigh the cost by a mile. When it’s time for a new eye prescription, keep this in the back of your mind; you won’t regret making the switch.