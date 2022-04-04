2nd Street shooting victim identified as Houston man, shooter identity still unknown

By Rachel Royster | News Editor

Houston man Joseph Craig Thomas Jr. (24) was identified by police as the victim of the Sunday morning shooting.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2300 block of 2nd Street when Thomas entered an after-party uninvited with a gun. Thomas was not a Baylor student and had three nonviolent misdemeanors filed in public records prior to the event.

While police were en route, the call was updated to shots fired, as another man had begun arguing with Thomas before opening fire and killing him.

“Detectives haven’t been able to identify the man who shot Thomas and are still waiting for him to reach out to learn how this incident occurred,” the Waco Police Department’s news release reads.

Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman said the students impacted by the traumatic event are being offered support services.

The university also sent out an email to all students announcing additional efforts to ensure safety on campus and in surrounding areas. These efforts “may include increased patrols.”

“We want to reassure you that our Baylor University Police Department and Baylor Department of Public Safety are working very closely with Waco and McLennan County law enforcement agencies to ensure we are protecting the Baylor community,” the email reads.

The email also provided reminders and tips as far as keeping students safe on and around campus.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, they are encouraged to call the police at 254-750-7500 or send in a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.