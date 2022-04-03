Baylor track and field comes away with 21 victories in Baylor Invitational

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

Baylor track and field came away with 21 wins, not counting professional athletes, in their first home meet of the season at the Baylor Invitational on Saturday at the Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium.

“I think overall we just had a great meet,” head coach Michael Ford said. “I always say when God gives us great weather and a great turnout with the crowd, that’s what we do. We only have two home meets, so we want to make sure we show out at those two meets. I thought anywhere from the field events to the sprinting to the hurdles to the distance to the field, we did awesome. We had an awesome day.”

Senior thrower Cole Hardan and junior thrower Hannah Link came away with gold in the men’s and women’s hammer throw. Link threw a 184-02, while Hardan’s throw of 192-10 set a program record. Hardan also came away with first in shot put with a 60-06 ½ throw.

Freshman thrower Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi’s javelin throw was the longest ever recorded at Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium with a 249-07 throw, earning him a first-place finish and the nation’s top mark in the event.

In the women’s 200-meter dash, junior sprinter Mariah Ayers broke the 23-second mark for the first time in her career with 22.77 for the collegiate win. In the men’s, senior sprinter Matthew Moorer took first place at 20.75 seconds. Senior sprinter Isaiah Cunningham came in second at 20.83.

Elijah Morris, junior hurdler, put on a show in the hurdles. Winning a collegiate championship in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 53.77 seconds. He also took home silver in the 110 meter with 13.82 seconds. Freshman sprinter Jasmine Gryne won the women’s 400 meter hurdles at 59.36 seconds.

The men’s 4×400 group recorded a season-best time of 3:02.42, earning a collegiate win. The women’s group was able to win the collegiate championship in the event as well with a 3:32.03.

In the women’s 400 meter, sophomore sprinter Kavia Francis took first with a time of 53.08 seconds. Right behind her was freshman sprinter Imaobong Uko in second place at 53.10. In the men’s 400 meter, senior sprinter Howard Fields III won the collegiate crown with a time of 46.38 seconds.

In the women’s 100 meter hurdles, sophomore sprinter Ackera Nugent finished first among collegiate runners with 12.92 seconds.

Senior middle distance runner Aaliyah Miller opened up a big gap between her and the rest of the field in her first-place victory in the women’s 800, finishing in 2:06.07 seconds. Miller said she wasn’t satisfied with her time despite the large gap, and that she is still getting started.

“Breaking two is always at the top of the goal list,” Miller said. “I don’t care if its 1:59.9, I’ll be satisfied with that. That’s definitely a goal of mine.”

Senior and junior distance runners Ryan Day and Sophia Leidner both won the men’s 1500 meter and women’s 3000 meter respectively. Day finished his race at 3:50.29 while Leidner came in at 10:10.18.

In the 4×100 meter relays, both the men’s and women’s found the top-spot in their events. The men’s time was 39.56 seconds, and the women’s time ran a 44.84.

Baylor women dominated both the triple jump and high jump competition. Senior jumper Alex Madlock flew 43-09 ¼ in triple jump to secure the gold, while senior multi Alyssa Miller won the women’s high jump, posting a 5-08 clearance

In the pole vault event, senior pole vaulter Tuesdi Tidwell added to her win collection with a first-place finish after clearing 13-07 ¼.

Next, Baylor will compete in the 44 Farms Invitational next weekend in College Station before hosting the Michael Johnson Classic from April 22-23.