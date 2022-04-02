Baylor acro flips to 7-0 after beating Hawaii Pacific

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

No. 1 Baylor acrobatics and tumbling defeated No. 7 Hawaii Pacific University 279.775-255.395 in the Ferrell Center on Saturday. The Bears improved to 7-0 on the season, winning every event, only dropping two heats.

“We still have a lot of work to do, got a lot of things that we can improve on and we will improve on,” head coach Felecia Mulkey said. “They’re doing well, the things that we worked on this past week, we saw improvement and we’re just gonna keep working, I think we’re going to peak at the right time.”

After the meet concluded, the seniors were honored with a ceremony for the final home meet of their collegiate careers.

“You get emotional every time there’s a senior night, but with COVID and just the last few years, you feel like you got cheated out of a year with this group, right?,” Mulkey said. “Just a special group of humans and I’m excited for them in their next chapters, but I hate to see him for sure.”

To kick off the meet was the compulsory event, where Baylor swept through each category. With scores of 9.800, 9.900, 9.850, and 9.300 the Bears jumped out to a 3.5-point lead, 38.850-35.350.

The second event was acro, where the Bears managed to increase their advantage further. Baylor won two of the three heats for an event total of 28.400-27.350, bringing the meet total to 67.25-62.70.

To end the half was the pyramid event, where Baylor once again swept through. The Bears had three scores above 9.850 including a perfect 10, their fifth perfect score in a pyramid heat this season. Baylor went into the half with 97.050 to Hawaii’s 91.950.

The toss event got things started coming out of the break, where Baylor put up scores all above 9.450, winning every heat and the event. The event score was 28.900-26.600 and the total meet score was pushed to 125.950-118.550.

In tumbling, Baylor came away with another win. Winning every heat outside of one, for an event total of 57.175-52.325. Bringing the total score to 183.125-170.875 with Baylor in control heading into the final event.

To conclude the meet was the team event where Baylor did not disappoint. Their routine scored 96.650, finishing off the meet in dominant fashion.

Up next, the Bears travel to face off once again against the University of Oregon at 4 p.m. on April 10 in Eugene, Ore.