Acro & Tumbling rolls to 6-0 after defeating UHMB in rematch

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

No. 1 Baylor acrobatics and tumbling is 6-0 to start the season after a 279.460 – 257.725 victory in a rematch with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor on Friday in Belton.

The Bears topped the Crusaders in every event, despite the start of the meet remaining relatively close.

The compulsory event kicked off the meet, in which Baylor finished with a 9.5 score in every heat except one, giving themselves the one point advantage over their opponent.

In the acro event, the Bears kept rolling with a 9.9 in three heats for an event total of 29.7 compared to the Crusaders total of 28.9.

Baylor put up 9.95, 9.8, and a flawless 10 in the opening heat to assert their dominance as the defending champs to start the pyramid event. The Bears led at halftime 98.10 to 95.55.

Coming out of the break, Baylor put up three scores above or equal to 9.5 for a meet total of 28.95.

In the tumbling event, the Bears separated themselves further from the Crusaders, scoring above 9.0 in all six heats. Baylor scored an event total of 57.4, growing lead 184.45 – 171.475.

Baylor scored a 95.010 in the team event to UHMB’s 86.250, ending the meet with Baylor once again on top.

Up next, the Bears return home to the Ferrell Center for their matchup with No. 8 Hawaii Pacific at 5 p.m. on Saturday for senior night. It will be the last home meet of the season for the squad.