Tang leaving Baylor after 19 season, will become head coach for K-State

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

After 19 seasons with Baylor men’s basketball, assistant head coach Jerome Tang is taking the head coach position at Kansas State University.

“I am beyond excited to be the next head basketball coach at Kansas State,” Tand said. “Having the opportunity to build on a program with a rich basketball history at a prestigious university is truly a blessing. We look forward to bringing an exciting style of basketball to K-State while helping our student-athletes succeed on the court and in life. My family and I can’t wait to get to Manhattan and form deep relationships with our students, former players, alumni and Wildcat fans everywhere. We look forward to making the Octagon of Doom the best home court advantage in the country!”

Tang’s contract spans six years and is worth $14.1 million, including $2.1 million for the 2022-23 season plus an annual increase of $100,000 each year under contract. Tang will also become the first Black men’s basketball head coach for K-State and will be formally introduced publicly on Thursday.

Tang was a part of head coach Scott Drew’s original coaching staff, joining the Bears in 2003. In his time here, Baylor has a win percentage of 64.1% (397-222) including a 52% (168-155) conference record. He helped take the Bears to 10 NCAA Tournaments, culminating in a national title in 2021.

Drew’s statement on Tang’s departure was released by Baylor Athletics via Twitter.

“Coach Tang was one of my first hires when I came to Baylor in 2003, and he’s been like a brother to me for the last 19 years,” Drew said. “I’m so grateful for the energy and effort he put into helping us build Baylor Basketball into what it is today, and I know he’s ready for this next step. While I’m sad I’ll no longer get to coach alongside him, I couldn’t be more thrilled for him to have an amazing opportunity to become a head coach in the nation’s best basketball conference. Coach Tang and his family will be tremendous additions to the K-State community, and I know the Baylor Family will be cheering him on for all but a few games each season.”