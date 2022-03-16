Baylor softball back in win column after 3-0 win over Texas State

By Joe Pratt | LTVN Reporter/ Anchor

Baylor softball shutout Texas State University 3-0 on the road. The Bears (13-9) have now improve to 14-8 when playing in San Marcos, and 41-19 against the Bobcats (13-10) overall.

It didn’t take long for the Bears to get on the board as sophomore outfielder McKenzie Wilson crossed home after her leadoff double. Sophomore infielder and pitcher Aliyah Binford followed up with a base hit and sophomore catcher Sydney Collazos grounded to short, bringing home Wilson for the first run of the game.

Freshman pitcher Kaci West led off the third inning with a single down the line before advancing on a fielder’s choice and advancing home on a Collazos groundout. In the fifth, West launched her second home run of the season when she cashed in on the first pitch of the frame.

Sophomore pitcher Dariana Orme made her 12th appearance this season, giving up no runs on 4 hits and struck out 4. Orme gave up one hit in the first inning, then shut down the Bobcats until the fourth.

Facing some trouble in the sixth, Orme gave up two consecutive base hits without retiring any TSU batters. Head coach Glenn Moore turned to the right-handed Binford who worked her way out of the jam with a ground-ball and two strikeouts.

Baylor was stout defensively. Moore’s combination of senior first baseman Kendall Cross along with West, Collazos and Binford recorded just one error.

Baylor returns home on Friday for a three-game series with McNeese State University. The Bears and Bobcats face off one more time this season on April 12 at Getterman Stadium.