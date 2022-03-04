Lariat TV News Today: Welcome Center accident update, Baylor supports Ukraine and former bear gears up for NFL Combine

Spring break is here! Before you head home, or if you got out early, make sure you catch up on the latest with Lariat TV News.

This week, we bring you updates on the Baylor Welcome Center construction site accident that injured two workers, and a campus response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

We also have the inspiring story of an innocent man who lived on death row for over 18 years and another inspiring story from the school of music.

In sports, we highlight fan-favorite JT Woods, who is looking towards the NFL and we’ll keep you up to date with all the latest athletic news.