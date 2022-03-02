No. 20 women’s tennis clips Owls’ wings, sweeps Rice 4-0

By AnnaGrace Hale | Sports Intern

No. 20 Baylor women’s tennis clinched a 4-0 victory on the road as they swept Rice University Wednesday at the George R. Brown Tennis Center in Houston. The midweek match allowed the Bears to quickly rebound after a difficult loss to the University of Central Florida on Sunday.

“The team responded well today,” head coach Joey Scrivano said. “We did a better job with the little voice in your head and focusing on things that are productive. We now need to continue to invest in our development and keep moving forward.”

The Bears (7-4) took hold of the match early against the Owls (6-3) as No. 1 senior doubles duo, Alicia Herrero Linana and Mel Krywoj, snatched the doubles point winning on court one, 6-3. With the win, the pair improved their spring record to 8-1. Freshmen pairing Ana Carmen Zamburek and Anita Sahdiieva gained a victory on court two, 6-2.

The remaining three points were claimed by the green and gold on courts four, five and six. Finishing first, freshman No. 122 Alina Shcherbinina triumphed over the Owls’ Victoria Smirnova 6-1, 6-2. Sahdiieva found another match victory, this time solo, as she grabbed another point for Baylor winning 6-2, 6-2. Junior Paula Barañano added the fourth and final point to the board in her 6-4, 6-4 conquest, allowing Baylor to secure the sweep.

These three players continue to dominate singles play as both Barañano and Scherbinina won their ninth singles match this season, and Sahdiieva took her eighth.

After these last two matches on the road, the Bear will return to the Hurd Tennis Center for a Sunday doubleheader. They face the University of North Texas at 11 a.m. and Abilene Christian University at 5 p.m.