Baylor Missions springs into service over break

By Mariah Bennett | Assistant News Editor

Baylor Missions and Public Life is hosting two domestic mission trips over spring break for areas impacted by natural disasters in 2021. These include the Hurricane Ida Clean Up Mission and the Kentucky Tornado Clean Up Mission. The trips are free, with attendees only needing to pay for meals on their ways to and from their location. Applications for both mission trips closed Feb. 16

The Hurricane Ida mission will take place from March 5 to March 9 in LaPlace, La. The 28 student team members will be helping rebuild homes and with community centers damaged by Hurricane Ida in September 2021.

Project coordinator for missions Codie Robinson is a Hurricane Ida mission team leader. Robinson said Baylor Missions and Public Life wanted to provide students with a spring break opportunity to help out their neighbors.

“We really want to help Baylor students develop their sense of what they can do in this world,” Robinson said. “Part of that is helping those around them, their neighbors near and far.”

The Kentucky mission will take place from March 5 to March 12 in Mayfield, Ky. The 15 student team members will be working on rebuilding homes and communities after the tornado destruction that impacted Mayfield and surrounding communities in December 2021. Members will also be able to explore Memphis, Tenn., on March 11th.

According to the Kentucky mission program webpage and the last count, 478 homes suffered serious damage, 257 homes were completely destroyed, and the community suffered the loss of multiple churches and businesses

Rebecca Kennedy, assistant dean for spiritual life and department head for missions. is a Kentucky mission team leader, and she said she is most looking forward to getting to know the students who are attending and seeing their eyes be opened to the things they can do to help people in need.

Both missions are working with local churches, with the Hurricane Ida team working with New Wine Christian Fellowship and the Kentucky team working with His House Ministries.

Kennedy said the Kentucky mission team was asked to hold a youth event on Wednesday, which is expected to feed 30 to 40 people from the community.

Robinson said if someone has the capacity to spend their spring break serving, it is a fantastic option.

“You get to take a break from normal life and help make the lives of someone else a little easier or a little better, even if it is hard work for you during the week,” Robinson said.