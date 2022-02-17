Pi Kappa Phi, Kappa Alpha removed from Sing 2022, temporarily suspended

By Matt Kyle | Staff Writer, Video by Kaity Kempf | Broadcast Reporter

Pi Kappa Phi and Kappa Alpha Order (KA) have been temporarily suspended from participating in campus activities after Student Activities received allegations of potential violations of university policy. Both fraternities are now under an interim pause on all chapter activities, including All-University Sing.

Matt Burchett, senior director of Student Activities, said the temporary suspension is not a presumption of guilt. He said the pause provides an opportunity to investigate the validity of the allegations against each fraternity.

Burchett said he could not share what the allegations are, but the alleged violations “could potentially compromise the safety and well-being of students.”

“In an effort to ensure we are doing everything we possibly can to protect the well-being of students, we put a temporary interim pause in all chapter operations for both organizations,” Burchett said. “That results in not being able to participate in any university activities — intramurals, social events, service events — which, in this circumstance based on the sheer timing, will also include All-University Sing.”

Burchett said the reports were submitted anonymously. He said a full inquiry process into the allegations will take a few weeks. Burchett said a review of the available information and an investigation to find further information will be done by a Student Organization Review Board, followed by another review of the information by a group of faculty, staff and students where students from each organization will be able to respond to the allegations.

Burchett said further consequences for Pi Kapp and KA will be determined after the inquiry process.

“Consequences are up to the Student Organization Review Board,” Burchett said. “It’s all based on the variables associated with the information, the severity of the potential allegations and any other information that may be received related to the actual circumstances. That review board both takes that information in and determines the potential course of action from that point forward, who ultimately has to also get affirmed by the vice president of Student Life’s office.”

Pi Kapp and KA were partnered with Zeta Tau Alpha (ZTA) and Alpha Chi Omega (AXO), respectively, for their Sing acts, meaning they were left without many of their performers a little over a week before Sing began.

Orange County, Calif., junior and AXO president Jenna Kung said via text AXO recruited members of Sigma Chi to fill the void left by KA. She said due to Sing guidelines, a formal partnership between AXO and Sigma Chi was unable to be established this late in the process.

“We were disappointed upon hearing the news, but we knew our chapter could adapt and overcome this setback to create a great performance,” Kung said. “We considered multiple options upon hearing the news, but our chapter ultimately decided that we were very passionate about performing in Sing. Under the current policies and guidelines for Sing, we were able to bring in external participants to minimize the number of changes to the original act.”

The Lariat contacted members of the Baylor chapters of Pi Kapp and KA for comment, but the interview requests were declined.