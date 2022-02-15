Baylor men’s golf starts spring slate with top-five finish

By Joe Pratt | Reporter

Baylor men’s golf finished fourth at the Border Olympics on Monday and Tuesday. The Bears posted a cumulative score of 873, 9-over-par in 54 holes at the Laredo Country Club in Laredo. Tournament host University of Houston ran away with the victory, shooting a 12-under 852. Louisiana Tech University finished in second with 3-over-par, and Lamar University placed third by concluding the event at 6-over-par.

The Bears got off to a hot start in their first two rounds. Shooting cumulative scores of 288 and 286, the team was tied for second through 36 holes. In the last 18 however, the golfers shot a 299 to finish the event in fourth, 10 strokes ahead of fifth place Sam Houston State University.

Baylor’s top-5 finish wouldn’t have been possible without Luke Morgan’s consistent play. The sophomore from Oklahoma shot scores of 71, 72 and 72 for a 1-under, 215-stroke finish. Morgan broke his previous career-best placement of 22nd with this week’s accomplishment of fifth place.

Despite being ranked No. 1 going into the tournament, junior Johnny Keefer slipped in his final round. He shot 81 after rounds of 68 and 69, falling back in a tie for ninth. Head coach Mike McGraw said he was proud of the promise shown by his players, even though they didn’t finish the way they wanted.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted, but I saw some real bright spots this week,” McGraw said. “For the fourth straight stroke play event, Johnny Keefer was in the top five through 36-holes. His game is good. I was particularly pleased with Luke Morgan’s top-five finish.”

Fifth-year senior Mark Reppe was the next Bear behind Keefer and Morgan in individuals, tying for 16th. He bounced back from his 76 in the first round with a 70 in the second, followed by a 74 to round off the tournament at 4-over-par.

Sophomore Trey Bosco and freshman Zach Heffernan displayed their talent with promising rounds. Bosco remained consistent in 54 holes, shooting 76, 75 and 77 for a 12-over total score. Heffernan was 9-over through 36 holes, but shot an 81 in his final round to finish at a mark of 18-over-par in his first collegiate event as an individual.

On Feb. 27, the Bears will travel to Los Cabos, Mexico to compete in the Cabo Collegiate.