In case you missed it: Feb. 4-6

By Marquis Cooley | Sports Editor

Despite the winter storm, seven Baylor teams went out and competed at a high level. Here’s a rundown of everything that happened the past few days, in case you missed it.

No. 2 MT wins 44th straight doubleheader

No. 2 Baylor men’s tennis continued its perfect season start, winning its Sunday doubleheader at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center for the 44th consecutive doubleheader sweep. They started off by beating Idaho State University 6-1, followed by a 4-0 victory over the University of the Incarnate Word. The Bears continued their winning ways on Monday night, beating No. 9 University of Texas 6-1 to improve to 9-0 on the year.

No. 10 WBB sweeps No. 16 Texas

No. 10 Baylor women’s basketball had a mini series against No. 16 University of Texas, playing them twice over the weekend. The Bears were able to win both matchups, thanks to big performances from sophomore guard Sarah Andrews and senior forward NaLyssa Smith.

On Friday in the Ferrell Center, in front of the second-highest student turnout in program history, Andrews filled the stat sheet with 17 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and five steals to secure a 75-63 win. Baylor then traveled to Austin where Smith dropped 28 points with 13 rebounds, leading a second-half comeback to win 63-55.

No. 10 MBB suffers worst loss of season to No. 8 Kansas

No. 10 Baylor men’s basketball struggled to do much of anything against No. 8 University of Kansas on Saturday at the Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. The Bears shot just 29.6% from the floor and committed 14 turnovers, while giving up 20 second-chance points. The 83-59 blowout broke the Bears’ nine-game win streak against top-10 opponents.

No. 1 A&T opens season on high note

No. 1 Baylor acrobatics and tumbling opened its season with a 277.930-251.305 victory over the No. 14 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday in the Ferrell Center. The Bears led for the entire match and cruised to a comfortable victory over the Crusaders.

No. 4 Baylor equestrian falls short of No. 1 OSU in upset

No. 4 Baylor equestrian fought hard against No. 1 Oklahoma State University Sunday afternoon at the Pedigo-Hull Equestrian Center in Stillwater, Okla., but ultimately lost 11-8. After tying the Sooners heading into the break, the Bears were outscored 7-3 in the second half, leading to the loss.

Track & Field racks up PRs in Charlie Thomas Invitational

At the Charlie Thomas Invitational in College Station, Baylor track and field had 10 athletes record new personal bests and a couple top-three finishes. Senior pole vaulter Tuesdi Tidwell finished third in women’s pole vault with 13-9. Senior sprinter Matthew Moorer took home his fourth consecutive gold medal victory in the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.89 seconds.

No. 25 WT secures exhibition victory

No. 25 Baylor women’s tennis defeated Tyler Junior College, 5-2, in an exhibition match Sunday at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center. The Bears were able to start off by securing the doubles point, followed by racking up a few singles wins to finish the job. Freshman Brooke Thompson and senior Mel Krywoj both went 2-0 on the day, winning their singles and doubles matches.