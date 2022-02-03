Lah, Bass build chemistry on and off court

By Joe Pratt | Reporter

While it may seem individual in competition, tennis is still a sport that requires major teamwork. Even a team of two calls for a considerable amount of communication, chemistry and coordination on the court. Baylor men’s tennis coach Michael Woodson paired up junior Finn Bass with fifth-year senior Sven Lah to be doubles partners for the current season. The duo has racked up five doubles wins after six matches in the new year with one match going unfinished. At the beginning of the year, Woodson had to figure out who could compliment Lah as a doubles partner after as his previous partner, Constantin Frantzen, graduated.

“Sven needs somebody that’s going to be high energy, and Finn is very high energy as a competitor — he loves to be in the arena, embraces that role up at the top of the lineup,” Woodson said. “We thought we’d give it a shot and it’s had its growing pains through the fall, but they’re really starting to hit their stride.”

While Lah and Bass have different personalities, they still find a way to communicate and have success on the court. Each player has distinct skills, helping them bring the best out of one another in competition.

“[Bass] brings a lot of energy, similar to other guys in the past that I played with,” Lah said. “He’s a little bit more vocal, which kind of takes that off of me so I can focus a little bit more on tennis. So, I think if I have somebody that’s a little bit more energetic that helps me. I try to increase my level a little bit so [we] kind of help each other in different ways.”

As with any team, their relationship off the court is just as important as their chemistry on the court. Their bond isn’t impacted by their diverse backgrounds. Seven of the 12 players on the men’s tennis roster represent foreign countries, making off-court relationships so important.

“It’s always difficult [in the] beginning, not just with Finn, but I think in general, the whole team, there’s so many different cultures,” Lah said. “People come in from almost every part of the world except Asia, maybe Australia. Everybody comes from somewhere, so I feel like young guys need time [with] older guys, we try to help them adapt a little bit faster.”

Lah arrived at Baylor from Ptuj, Slovenia, after earning the Junior National Singles and Doubles champion in his home country. Bass came to Baylor as the top-ranked recruit from Great Britain after an impressive junior tennis career.

“I think Sven and I [are] very experienced,” Bass said. “We’re both super competitive and, you know, have really good energy on the court which obviously helps.”

Lah and Bass are currently at their highest ranking of the season so far at No. 18. With their momentum continuing to build, Bass said they will rise even higher in the nation.

“I think we should be much higher,” Bass said. “I mean, we lost to the number one team twice in the two quarterfinals of the national championships in the fall. We think we’re much higher, but there’s a lot to play for and we think we can do good things this season.”

Baylor men’s tennis is listed as No. 2 in the national rankings with a 6-0 record. Lah, Bass and the rest of Woodson’s squad will look to carry on their strong season ahead to the National Tournament in May.