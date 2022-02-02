Resources for Winter Storm Landon

By Rachel Royster | News Editor

Wrap outdoor pipes and water spigots with insulation pipe wraps/spigot covers or old towels wrapped in duct tape.

Keep pipes from freezing by running faucets at a steady but light flow.

Have batteries on hand in case of electricity outages.

Warming Centers

The Dewey Recreation Center (925 N. 9th St.) 6 p.m. on Feb. 2 for 24 hours

Rosa Hereford Community Center (2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.) 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Feb. 2

Moss Rose Center (1103 E Ave. E) 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Feb. 3-4, dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

Rosa Hereford Community Center (2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.) 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Feb. 5

The Salvation Army of Bell County’s McLane Center of Hope (419 W Ave. G) open 24 hours a day until wind chill is above freezing.

Temple Public Library (100 W. Adams Ave.) open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Health

The COVID-19 testing location in the North Village Community Center will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

If students are in need of health care or counseling during this time, 24/7 access is available for on-demand urgent care and counseling services through Baylor Telehealth by AcademicLiveCare.

Food

Students living in residence halls are encouraged to take extra food back to their rooms during lunch and dinner service in the event there are any outages or delayed food service.

The Bill Daniel Student Center food court will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Off-campus students are strongly encouraged to get food, water and any other supplies as soon as possible in the event there are any power outages over the next couple of days.

Car

Avoid parking on the street.

If you do drive, don’t drive through large puddles.

Don’t run your engine to unfreeze it. Let it thaw on its own.

Parking garages are open. However, due to icy conditions, Baylor Parking & Transportation Services anticipates closing the top levels of the garages on Thursday and Friday. Students without parking permits may park on campus on Thursday and Friday.

Dress for the weather if you go outside

Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs.

Wear a hat.

Wear mittens, which are warmer than gloves.

Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing. The outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent.

Campus

Essential campus services, such as residential dining halls and Baylor Libraries, will remain open. The SUB and McLane Student Life Center will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

The BUS

For students living in University Parks Apartments and Baylor Cityside, Waco Transit currently plans to run its Red and Silver routes that serve those residence halls.

After-hours BUS routes (after 5:30 p.m.) may be limited or stopped early due to road conditions.

Terms to Know

Freezing Rain – Rain that freezes on contact with roads, trees, sidewalks, etc.

Frost/Freeze Warning – Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.

Sleet – Rain that freezes before hitting the ground.

Winter Storm Warning – A winter storm is occurring or will begin soon.

Winter Storm Watch – A winter storm is possible in the area.

