Welcome back to another semester of Lariat TV News. This week, we take a look at Baylor’s controversial attendance policy and the possibility of another Texas freeze.

We also speak with a professor about a $250K award for “great teaching,” and give you tips on how to find your next home in Waco.

In sports, Baylor Men and Women’s Basketball have remained among the best, and the athletic department is hoping for another semester of dominance.