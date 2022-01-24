Baylor Alert issued after suspect flees from crash

By Matt Kyle | Staff Writer

Waco PD is investigating an incident that occurred Monday morning, which prompted a Baylor Alert to be issued.

Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley said via text that a two-car collision occurred near University Parks Drive and LaSalle Avenue. The driver of one of the vehicles left the scene on foot and fled toward an apartment complex near Daughtrey Avenue.

Shipley said Texas DPS, Waco PD and BUPD all helped respond to the scene. The suspect was later arrested after a short search by officers.

The Baylor Alert was issued at 11:35 a.m. and warned students to avoid the area near University Parks and Daughtrey. An all-clear notice was issued at 11:44 a.m.

Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman said via email that the incident presented no immediate threat to campus.

“The Baylor Department of Public Safety was made aware late this morning of the law enforcement activity near campus at the intersection of Daughtrey Avenue and University Parks Drive,” Fogleman said. “Whenever this kind of situation occurs near campus, and in this case was in an area with a high level of traffic, it was prudent to use the Baylor Alert notification system to make sure campus was aware of the situation. There was no immediate threat and no danger to campus, but it was important to share that information quickly, followed by the all-clear, through our alert system. We have tremendous partnerships with our local law enforcement agencies, and we all work together to keep our community safe.”

This is a developing story and The Baylor Lariat will provide more information as it becomes available.