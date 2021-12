This week on Lariat TV News Today, we will give you an inside look at Christmas on 5th.

We will also give you the rundown on Baylor’s largest Freshman class ever, and how it may get even bigger.

In sports we will preview Baylor Football’s biggest game of the year, and give you the highlights from Baylor Volleyball’s first round victory in the NCAA tournament.

To get a behind-the-scenes look at our reporter’s coverage head to our Instagram @Baylorlariat.