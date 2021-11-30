Taking a trip down memory field

By Marquis Cooley | Sports Editor

Baylor fans feeling the rush

After a shocking loss on the road to Texas Christian University on Nov. 6, the Bears returned to Waco for what looked to be their most challenging matchup all season, the University of Oklahoma on Nov. 13.

After allowing over 500 yards to redshirt freshman quarterback Chandler Morris, taking on the offensive juggernaut that was OU seemed daunting. However, head coach Dave Aranda’s squad followed an atrocious defensive showing the week prior with quite possibly their best performance in Aranda’s two seasons at the helm. The Bears held the Sooners’ offense to one of their worst outings ever under head coach Lincoln Riley.

Baylor was able to snap its seven-game losing streak to the Sooners, beating them 27-14 for the first time since 2014, while also ending OU’s 17-game winning streak. Fans rejoiced as they stormed the field twice to celebrate the victory, resulting in a $25,000 fine for Baylor. Nevertheless, the win will go down as not only one of the greatest sports moments of the semester, but one of the greatest in Baylor sports history.

Taking down giants in Ferrell

After getting swept by No. 1 University of Texas on Nov. 5, Baylor volleyball sought redemption in their second straight match against UT on Nov. 6 in the Ferrell Center. In front of over 6,000 fans, the Bears pulled off the impossible, defeating the Longhorns in four sets to hand them their only loss of the year. Head coach Ryan McGuyre called it a “Baylor family win,” as the Ferrell Center was electric the entire night to push the Bears to victory. It took a full team effort as four Bears notched eight or more kills in the match.

The moment was huge, as UT has dominated the Big 12 in recent years, winning five straight conference championships and 13 of the last 15. Yet on that night, the Bears never backed down and proved they’re one of the best teams in the country, as well as a legitimate national championship contender.

Securing rings before spring

The Baylor men’s basketball team’s quest for its first national championship last season was one for the ages. Before the Bears began their journey this year to defend their title and repeat as champions, they commemorated their championship squad one last time.

Prior to their season opener against the University of the Incarnate Word on Nov. 12, the team had a ring ceremony and raised their national championship banner into the Ferrell Center rafters. Fans packed the stands to celebrate and stayed to cheer on the Bears as they steamrolled through the Cardinals 87-60. Baylor’s suffocating defense was the difference as they scored 33 points off of 21 UIW turnovers, including 19 fast break points.

It was a great night for current and former Baylor Bears, as they were formally recognized one last time for their achievement. Even Utah Jazz guard MaCio Teague was in attendance.