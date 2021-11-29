Freshman-senior sister duo runs Baylor Line together at last home game

By Camille Cox | Staff Writer

After there was limited availability for seniors to take part in the tradition last year due to the pandemic, the class of 2022 was able to partake in its last run with no limitations this past Saturday.

Colorado Springs, Colo., senior Lindsey Purdham ran the line not only alongside her classmates but also with her sister, Colorado Springs, Colo., freshman Sydney Purdham.

Lindsey said running the line a final time was one of her goals after running as a freshman.

“Running the line is one of my favorite traditions,” Lindsey said. “I remember back to freshman year, I’m pretty sure I peaked every time we got the chance to do it. So after we finished our last game freshman year — which is hard to believe that was three years ago — I was so excited to do that again as a senior.”

Lindsey said the tradition felt special not only because it was her last time but also because she got to do it with her sister.

“As a freshman, I knew I wanted to run the line as a senior, but little did I know at the time that I would get the chance to do it with Sydney,” Lindsey said. “She is just not only an incredible sister but a very sweet friend, so the chance to get to run with her was like, ‘I can’t wait.’”

The freshman and senior sister duo stayed together while running and watched the game from the line section.

“There’s a lot of adrenaline as always, but we were holding hands, pulling each other through the crowd, making sure that we stayed together, which we did,” Lindsey said. “And we didn’t fall, so it was a success.”

Sydney said she remembered watching her sister run the line as a freshman and was thrilled to now able to participate in the tradition that started in 1970.

“We came to the homecoming game my sister’s freshman year and got to see the line run, which was so cool,” Sydney said. “And in my mind, I didn’t even have college on my mind at that point. Looking back, I never would have thought I would have even been at Baylor, and now we’re able to share it together, which is so neat.”

The Baylor Line became co-ed in 1994. Prior to then, from 1970 to 1993, the Baylor Line consisted of male students, with a separate program called the Baylor Sideline for female students.

Sydney said she felt eager to get involved in the school spirit through the Baylor Line.

“I think it’s such a neat thing that most schools don’t have, so what a special opportunity it is that as freshmen, we get to be tied into Baylor game day and all the fun things that come with that, and I think that’s really cool,” Sydney said.

Lindsey said she felt that running the line as a senior was both sentimental and exciting.

“This was the first time I was like, ‘Holy cow we’re seniors,’” Lindsey said. “This was by far one of my favorite games of college — just the overcast nature, it was a close game and having all your friends around you.”

Lindsey said that she was able to watch the game in the front row on the 50-yard line, highlighting her experience positively.

“Especially at this game, after being able to run the line with my sister and watching such a good game that was really close … the whole game day experience was a blast,” Lindsey said.