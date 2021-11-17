Lariat TV News Today: Keep your home safe while you’re gone, the price of field rushing and Baylor Basketball is just getting started

This week on Lariat TV News Today, we help keep your home and cars safe during the holiday breaks, while preparing for All-University Thanksgiving.

We will also hear just how the price for rushing the field on Saturday and give you an inside look into Baylor’s premiere on Amazon Prime’s newest season of “College Tours.”

In sports, we’ll give you all the details on Baylor athletics, as both Baylor men’s and women’s basketball ramp up thier season.

