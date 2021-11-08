You can write for the The Lariat too

By The Editorial Board

There’s a reason The Baylor Lariat’s slogan is “news for the students by the students.” We are here for the students — to share the stories of our campus, give a voice to voiceless students and inform our community of what is happening around them. But we cannot be “news by the students” without you.

If you have ever wanted to work for The Lariat, now’s your chance. Maybe you’re studying journalism and want to fulfill your passion. Maybe you want to try something new, build your resume or take a shot at photography, broadcast journalism, editing or social media. Or maybe you read something we published and wished you could have been the one sharing your opinion. To all of those, we want you to know that you can.

The Baylor Lariat and Lariat TV News are now accepting applications for all positions for the upcoming spring semester. Applications and job descriptions can be found on our website, and applications are due Nov. 15.

One of the unique aspects of working with us is that we have employees from all different backgrounds and experience levels. You don’t have to study journalism to be a journalist, and you don’t have to be an expert to have the drive and work ethic it takes to make a good team member. Of course, these are real jobs with real salaries and are taken seriously, but the student aspect of student media gives us all a chance to grow while learning how to master our craft.

And if you’re wanting to write something for us but aren’t looking for a job, The Lariat always welcomes contributor pieces — whether it’s an article, opinion piece or letter of response to something we published. Anyone is able to submit their work to lariat-letters@baylor.edu for consideration of publication, though it is not guaranteed. We publish work from those outside of our staff often, so if you’ve been wanting to submit, let this be your encouragement.

It is important to us that our readers feel heard and that the voices of the students across campus are given a platform. Whether that comes in the form of submitting a contributor piece or applying for a job to grow as a journalist, The Baylor Lariat wants you to know that if you want it, there’s a place for you here too.