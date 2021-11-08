International Education Week kicks off with activities

By Mariah Bennett | Staff Writer

Baylor is celebrating International Education Week from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12 with events celebrating and promoting international exchange. The Center for Global Engagement coordinated the week’s activities, which are hosted by numerous organizations.

“We asked any academic department or student organization who wants to be a part of it to also submit events for the week,” Holly Joyner, assistant director of marketing and communications for the Center for Global Engagement, said.

International Education Week is an initiative by both the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education. It is being celebrated nationally from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19.

Joyner said that while all universities are encouraged to participate, not every institution does.

“I think it’s really awesome to see Baylor flourishing and making this a massive week that students can participate in,” Joyner said.

The week’s schedule lists 12 events, both in-person and virtual, with some activities occurring for multiple days. The Last Language Standing: TikTok Edition will be hosted by the Interactive Media and Language Center from Monday to Wednesday. The IMLC is also hosting a Virtual Escape Room on Wednesday.

Joseph Molokwu, Corpus Christi sophomore and secretary of International Student Association at Baylor, said he is going to try and attend the IMLC Virtual Escape Room, International Dr Pepper Hour and International Tea and Coffee Hour.

“The Virtual Escape Room seems really fun,” Molokwu said. “The week is a great opportunity to get international students out there.”

Some activities even occur after Baylor’s five-day celebration period, with Union Board hosting Sundown Sessions surrounding International Trivia from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.

Joyner said one of the biggest new activities in the lineup is the Know your Neighbor Week events — a completely new event that started at the Paul L. Foster Success Center.

Know your Neighbor is meant to celebrate learning about multiple student groups on campus, including campus veterans, first-generation students and international students.

One of the activities from the Know your Neighbor wheel is a Dr Pepper Hour from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 9, centered around international students.

Tables will be hosted including information on how many international students are at Baylor, the languages and countries represented and the Global Friendship program.

“They’re celebrating our international students and letting everyone know, ‘Hey these are your neighbors too,’” Joyner said. “I think that’s a really cool, new event.”

Belle Homer, Mansfield graduate student and president of BISA, has participated in International Education Week. Homer said BISA will be participating in the Tea and Coffee Hour.

“We’ll be having peppermint and rooibos tea,” Homer said. “We picked a couple of teas that we figured most people would like.”

Homer said she is glad there is a week focused on international education and awareness.

“I think education is global,” Joyner said. “I think it’s really important that Baylor students be aware of all the different facets of education, as well as how global education really is.”