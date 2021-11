This week on Lariat TV News Today, we tell you the details regarding a theft from Baylor’s Golden Wave Marching Band.

We will also hear from Baylor’s medical experts about the campus’ reception of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

In sports, give you all the details on Baylor athletics and get an up close and personal look with the most important members of Baylor’s equestrian team.

To get a behind-the-scenes look at our reporter’s coverage head to our Instagram @Baylorlariat.