Utilization of personality tests can create proactive office results

By Lucy Ruscitto | Guest Contributor

The Enneagram, Meyers-Briggs Type Indicator, Typefinder — nowadays, there are more than 2,500 personality tests in the United States available for the taking. We take these quizzes, but when do we ever go back, dissect the results and consider the real-life application? As an avid personality and Buzzfeed quiz taker, I can honestly say, “Not often.”

We know that the people we’re in class with and go to work with have different personalities — we encounter them, observe and take note of their habits — but do we really adjust to them so that they can be the most effective? And if so, how?

I believe that if we applied the seemingly silly and irrelevant tests that we so often take once and never think about again, then we would be able to make the corporate workplace a lot less general and much more inclusive, diverse and specified.

For example, take the popular Enneagram test — an archetype test designating people into nine separate classifications with a corresponding wing. Despite its origins dating back to the time of Pythagorea, the categorical personality test’s character analysis has taken off within the millennial generation, specifically in the last few years.

In this personality assessment, after completing a detailed questionnaire, test takers are given a title depending on their Enneagram number and wing (e.g., 7w6, 3w4, 1w2). These include “The Reformer,” “The Achiever,” “The Helper” and more.

For instance, I am a 4w3, categorized as “The Enthusiast” — an Enneagram type that tends to strive for uniqueness of self, worry about not leaving a lasting impact and is very social. In a workplace setting, I believe that I would do best if my manager or supervisor gave me larger long-term projects with lasting impact to work on in teams. However, a 5w6, “The Troubleshooter,” may prefer to think more logically or get assignments to work on alone, especially when stressed.

I believe that using a personality test in the job application process could be a simple way to make decisions in job placement, management strategy and project co-workers.

So often, employees feel as though they don’t belong in their certain field or company. However, this could simply be avoided by dedicating 15 minutes to a personality assessment. Despite their elements of amusement and trivialness, employers can use their craze and popularity to better evaluate their company and staff’s priorities and goals.