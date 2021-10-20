Weekly Review: Hey Sugar Candy Store

By Skylla Mumana | Reporter

If you have a sweet tooth and are looking for something new to try, then Hey Sugar Candy Store might be the place for you.

Hey Sugar is a store that serves a wide assortment of sweets and treats. From nostalgic and modern candies, to retro sodas, gourmet chocolate, unique popcorn, fluffy cotton candy and old-fashioned ice cream, there’s something for anyone and everyone to enjoy. It has multiple locations in Texas, including Waco. In addition to distributing sweets, the store also does special shipping orders and is available for party bookings.

When I first entered the store I thought that it had a really cool aesthetic. There were a lot of bright colors, and the layout was really easy to follow. There were assorted drinks and sodas in tall fridges, sealed cotton candy on shelves and overall every kind of sweet imaginable. It was a bit overwhelming and I had no clue where to start. I decided to ask the store associate for her top three recommendations and go from there.

The first thing that was recommended to me was the cotton candy. Hey Sugar has a large assortment of cotton candy to try, in numerous flavors such as peanut butter, bacon and even coffee. I decided to branch out and go with a wackier, nontraditional flavor of cotton candy, and ended up buying the pickle flavor. When I opened the packaging, I was instantly hit with the sour smell of pickles. While I’m no die-hard pickle lover, I do enjoy them and was fairly excited to try this.

However, it did not live up to my expectations. It smelled sour and it even looked sour, however once you taste it you’re hit with a weird sweetness. Then you get hints of pickle behind that, but it’s not very strong, which makes the product as a whole off-putting. The best way that I can describe this flavor is that it tastes how pickles are supposed to smell, but not like a pickle itself. If I had to give this item a rating, I would give it a 2/5.

Next, I decided to dig into the taffy. Let me preface this by saying that I love taffy, and that I’ve been eating it since I was a kid. I got the classic green apple flavor since it has always been my favorite, and I was not disappointed. The taffy is chewy, silky and comes with a subtle green apple flavor that leaves you wanting to eat more. If I had any critiques, it was just a little hard to bite into at first. If I had to give this item a rating, I would give it a 3.5/5.

Lastly, I purchased some gummy centipedes. I have never had gummy centipedes before, but I do enjoy gummy bears and gummy worms, so I was excited to try them. Overall, the gummy centipedes did not disappoint. Each centipede had two flavors split between them. I purchased some gummy centipedes that were lemon and blueberry flavored, and I also purchased some that were orange and green apple flavored. The orange and green apple ones ended up being my favorite. I really enjoyed the pairing of flavors, and how easy it was to identify them. I also enjoyed how they were not too sugary, but had just the right amount of sweetness to them. Overall, the gummies were easy to chew, delicious and inexpensive. If I had to give this item a rating, it would be a 4/5.

For the most part, I enjoyed the products that I bought. If you’re looking for something sweet or just new in general to try, then you should check it out. For more information about this store, visit their Instagram and Facebook.