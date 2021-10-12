Student Government members encourage those interested to apply for open seats

By Madison Martin | Reporter

As young minds usher into adulthood, Baylor presents opportunities for them to take on leadership roles, such as those in Student Government.

Student Government is an organization led by students who work with faculty, administration, alumni and the Board of Regents to optimize student excellence on campus. They work closely with other student organizations to create funding for on-campus events for students to enjoy outside of their usual athletic training, jobs and academic studies.

Student Government has several vacancies and plans to have the roles of new student senators and freshman class officers filled by the end of the semester.

Student Government is split between three branches, modeled after the systems that manage governmental affairs for the United States.

The Executive Branch consists of the student body president, student body external vice president and class officers. They help coordinate with the greater Waco community, advocate for their respective classes and serve as the lead spokespeople of the Baylor student body to all Baylor constituencies.

The Legislative Branch includes a Student Senate and was created to voice the opinions and concerns of the student body and to advocate for change on campus. It consists of 52 representatives elected by the student body to represent each class, and it is then separated into five committees: Academic Affairs, Campus Improvements and Affairs, Finance, Operations and Procedures and Public Relations.

The last branch is the Judicial Branch — also known as Student Court — which is composed of seven justices and two court clerks. The court interprets the official documents of Student Government and settles disputes among students and organizations.

As first-year students enter college, Student Government is constantly looking for ways to be engaged on campus. They’re presented with an array of opportunities to help facilitate the interests, hobbies and goals they want to explore at Baylor.

Last year, Cypress sophomore Collin Bass held the position of freshman class president, representing and promoting unity within his class. He now serves as the sophomore class president, and he gave insight into his motivation for joining Student Government as a freshman and encouraged other students to do the same.

“I joined Student Government with the goal of listening to, learning from and leading the individuals in the Class of 2024,” Bass said. “I strive to represent all voices while being a missionary to share the gospel through the work I am blessed to be a part of.”

Thousand Oaks, Calif., senior and class vice president Elise Morgan shared how she found her calling to join Student Government.

“I decided to run for a position in Student Government because I believe it is a tangible way to make an impact on campus — serve the Baylor community — and an opportunity to leave your mark on campus that bettered student engagement,” Morgan said.

Last year, there weren’t enough students running for senator, which led to an open position this semester for seniors. Tyler senior and class president Luke Twaddell shared what qualities a member embodies and the drive for advocating on behalf of the student body.

“Student Government looks for students with a deep sense of empathy and an ability to place themselves in others’ shoes so that they are able to advocate well for the student body and see perspectives other than their own,” Twaddell said. “Members of Student Government serve with integrity, passion and a care for others above themselves.”

All vacant positions within Student Government will be filled by the end of the semester after interviews are completed, votes are cast and confirmations are received. Students are still encouraged to use their voice and platform to advocate for those who go unheard on campus through civic duty and compassion for one another.