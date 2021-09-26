No. 10 Baylor sweeps first two conference games of the season

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

No. 10 Baylor volleyball (7-3, 2-0) completed the double sweep over Kansas State University (9-4, 0-2) in their first conference matchup of the season. The Bears took both matches three sets to none, expanding their win streak to six matches, including five sweeps in a row and five straight sets with an attack average over .300. Baylor has also held opponents under 20 points in 13 of the last 15 sets. The Bears also ended the Wildcats’ eight-match win streak in the process.

Senior outside hitters Avery Skinner and Yossiana Pressley led the attack in the first match with 17 and 16 kills respectively. The two also had attack averages over .400. Senior setter Hannah Sedwick would finish the match with 32 assists. Skinner had the most notable performance leading the team in kills, blocks and points on the night.

The Bears started off strong in the first match, easily winning the first set 25-16. However, the Wildcats would give Baylor a run for their money in the second set, keeping it close the entire time. The teams were tied at 18-18 before Baylor pulled away for a narrow 25-21 victory. The Bears took back control in the third set, starting off with a five-point run on their way to a 25-17 win in the final set.

Head coach Ryan McGuyre said there were things he would like the team to improve on despite getting the sweep.

“I thought our first ball side-out was really good; I liked how we were hitting in the first set above .400,” McGuyre said. “Hannah [Sedwick] did a really good job distributing the ball and our first swings I thought were really good. Passing was really sharp for us tonight … we want to be cleaner on our digs and our transition game. We had some good hits and K-State still moved the ball around in some unique areas. I thought a couple tips we maybe picked up but we couldn’t run our middles as much as I’d like to off some of those tips, so we have to be better on that. This was maybe the first match of the season where I was a little discouraged by their blocking; we’ve done a good job of blocking all year. It probably changed the match a few times. I’d like to see our block come alive a lot sooner.”

In the second match Pressley led the team in kills with 13, accompanied by 36 assists from Sedwick. The Bears swept the Wildcats for the second time in a row, improving to 68-30 in conference play under McGuyre.

In the first set the Wildcats came out fighting, causing a back-and-forth game early on. After pulling out to a 15-12 lead, the Bears were able to hold on to win 25-22. Baylor struck first in the second set and kept momentum high as they cruised to a 25-17 win. In the third and final set, the Wildcats took an early lead. However, Baylor would quickly recover, tying things at 6-6. From there, the Bears stayed on the attack and kept the momentum. Junior middle blocker Kara McGhee produced several blocks and kills in the set, helping Baylor complete the sweep 25-15.

Next up, Baylor welcomes Texas Tech University for back-to-back matches on Friday and Saturday in the Ferrell Center.