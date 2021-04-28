Baylor freshmen finally receive their slime caps

George Schroeder | Broadcast Reporter

Tuesday afternoon, Baylor University seemingly wrapped up the year with one final celebration where the class of 2024 was finally given their slime caps.

Traditionally given out during line camp, slime caps have been a staple at Baylor University since the turn of the century. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, line camp took place virtually for the class of 2024, and slime caps were not distributed at the beginning of the year.

Freshmen used to be encouraged to wear their slime caps on campus, typically writing their hometown underneath the bill, indicating their novice status at the University, but now, the caps are simply an accessory linked to a long Baylor legacy.

Slime caps, t-shirts, and vouchers for various food trucks were given out at the event, and students were able to take a break and enjoy the music and free food provided by the University in their last few days on campus, leading up to finals.

The class of 2025 is expected to receive their slime caps in-person at line camp during this upcoming summer.